New opening date for The Botanist in Sunderland's Keel Square
It will open sooner than expected.
The countdown is on for the opening of The Botanist in Keel Square.
Bookings are already live for people to head down from Monday, February 5.
However, it's now been announced that the bar will open the week before for walk ins for its first week of business.
Sunderland will be able to check out the much-anticipated new bar from its opening date on Tuesday, January 30.
Work is well underway on the fit out, which will feature the brand's botanical theme and hand-painted artwork. Open seven days a week, the bar will offer food throughout the day from brunch and lunch through to evening meals and Sunday dinners.
Music will also be a key part of the bar with a dedicated stage area.
People can make a booking at The Botanist Sunderland at https://thebotanist.uk.com/locations/sunderland
The bar joins neighbour The Keel Tavern on Keel Square. Next year will also see the opening of The Muddler in one of the units beneath The Holiday Inn with a fourth bar expected to be announced soon.
Construction has also started on the nearby Culture House which faces on to Keel Square on the site of the old Corner Flag / Annabel's / Luciano's unit.
The building will house a new city centre library, as well as offering immersive exhibitions and creative space. It has also been mooted as a potential new home for the National Glass Centre collection after it was announced that the current NGC building would close.
It's set to open in 2025.
The Propellor artwork which was installed when Keel Square was regenerated but suffered vandalism - will be repaired in anticipation of the building opening, and surrounding landscaping works undertaken.