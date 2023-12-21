There's been much hype about the unlimited steak restaurant heading to Sunderland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new location has been confirmed for the Sunderland branch of RIO Brazilian Steakhouse.

The hugely-popular steakhouse, which is operated by North East hospitality chain, Tomahawk, which also owns Tomahawk Steakhouse, was originally going to open in the former Frankie & Benny's in Sunniside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RIO will open in the former Halo in Low Row

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it's been announced that it will now open in the former Bud Bigalows site in Low Row, which more recently operated as Halo - and Sunderland will be able to tuck into its non-stop meats and salad bar in 2024.

Work is now underway on the £450,000 fit-out of the restaurant, which is expected to create more than 45 new jobs once it opens its doors in May.

Rio offers non-stop meats

The business first outlined its plans to open a restaurant in the city last year and Rodrigo Grassi-Duarte, co-founder and co-director, said it is excited to finally be opening up in the city.

He said: “We are looking forward to taking the new site in Sunderland, having been searching for a suitable place for a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be starting the recruitment process in the new year as we look to recruit vital team members. We work hard to train and look after our staff, maintaining the high standards of customer service the RIO brand is renowned for.

“We have found the RIO opening model to work well with our team, they are well oiled at new openings which maintains high levels of customer satisfaction and service.

“The proof is in the awards and positions on TripAdvisor - almost every venue we have launched has secured the top spot in just four weeks - it’s an amazing achievement by all the team.”

The authentic Brazilian steakhouse uses a traffic light system of red and green coasters where, if your coaster is on green, specially-trained gaucho chefs keep bringing you churrasco meat to carve at your table or, if you’re full, you can turn the coaster to red – a concept which has made it one of the top-rated restaurants at its original site in Jesmond, Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once open, the Sunderland site will be the city centre’s only dedicated steakhouse.

RIO joins the new Saba Maison de Luxe Indian restaurant, which recently opened in Low Row after transforming the old Victors site.

Read More Inside Sunderland's striking new Saba Maison De Luxe restaurant

As well as the original Jesmond branch, Rio also has branches in Middlesbrough, Newcastle Quayside, Durham, Warrington and Chester.

The business operates seven RIO restaurants across the North of England, with its first Scottish restaurant in Edinburgh also set to open in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodrigo added: “As for future prospects, we are still in negotiations with landlords in a number of locations to open more RIO sites.

“Some are further down the line than others, with some being held up due to red tape, but we expect to roll out at least another four RIOs in 2024, with the aim to do more.”

RIO has been supported in its move to the city by Sunderland City Council, who have actively worked with the team to identify suitable premises.

Cllr Graeme Miller and Rodrigo Grassi, co-founder and co-director at Rio

Cllr Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “The ongoing development of Sunderland city centre has seen a plethora of businesses invest here in recent months and we are delighted to be able to add RIO to that list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To have taken what was a stand alone restaurant and turn it into seven – going on nine – in just four years speaks absolute volumes about the company’s success and the service it provides so it gives us great pride to welcome to the city.”

Other new openings in the city centre in 2024 include The Botanist, which is set to open in Keel Square in February, The Muddler, also set for Keel Square and The 3 Stories nightclub and bar which is due to open in the old JJB sports building in High Street West.