The area has welcomed a wave of quality pizza places in recent years.
If you’re looking for an excuse to go out for pizza (as if one was needed), here’s a round up of some of the best pizza places in and around Sunderland to mark National Pizza Day, which falls on Thursday, February 9.
1. Wildfire Pizza, Ship Isis, Sunderland
Believe the hype at Wild Fire, which has proved a huge hit at the historic Ship Isis on the edge of Sunderland city centre. Be prepared to wait at peak times at this hotspot where pizzas literally fly out of the pass - and once the dough is gone, it's gone. The team has mastered the Neapolitan style delicacy with probably the best base you'll find in the North East. Make sure to try the fried chicken, too! It's walk ins only, from Tuesdays to Sundays.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Midnight Pizza Cru, Pop Recs, Sunderland
Pop Recs is really making its mark on Sunderland's food scene with its excellent breakfasts, brunches and Sunday lunches. And on weekends you can get a slice of the action with its resident pizza slingers, Midnight Pizza Cru. Head down on Fridays and Saturdays from 12pm to 8pm for Detroit and New York-style pizzas. DM on social media to book a table or collection slot.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Slice, Vaux Taproom, Roker
For pizzas and pints head down to Slice at Vaux Taproom, Roker Retail Park. You can pick up slices to go or to sit in and enjoy New York-style slices with a pint poured straight from the cold store. You can also order whole 24in pizzas for collection. Slice operates during taproom hours on Friday from 12pm-8pm, Saturday 5pm-9pm and ahead of evening SAFC matches.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Fausto Pizza, Roker
Enjoy pizzas with a view at Fausto Pizza based at Fausto Coffee in Roker. Hand stretched, wood-fired pizzas are available Tuesday to Saturday from 4pm to 10pm.
Photo: Stu Norton