1 . Wildfire Pizza, Ship Isis, Sunderland

Believe the hype at Wild Fire, which has proved a huge hit at the historic Ship Isis on the edge of Sunderland city centre. Be prepared to wait at peak times at this hotspot where pizzas literally fly out of the pass - and once the dough is gone, it's gone. The team has mastered the Neapolitan style delicacy with probably the best base you'll find in the North East. Make sure to try the fried chicken, too! It's walk ins only, from Tuesdays to Sundays.

Photo: Stu Norton