National Glass Centre introduces parking charges after pandemic losses

National Glass Centre

Parking had previously been free for people visiting the National Glass Centre and its cafe and shop, but the venue has put out a statement saying it has had to introduce a charge because of the difficulties of lockdown.

Entrance to the venue will still remain free.

A statement on their social media pages reads: “From 1 September, visitors will be required to pay for parking in our car park.

“The past year has been a difficult one for cultural venues. The new charge will help us ensure we remain open and free for visitors in the future.

"The new parking tariff will be £1.60 per hour at all times. Blue Badge holders remain exempt providing they display a valid permit.

"Thank you for all your continued support over the past year – we look forward to sharing more exciting new programmes soon.”