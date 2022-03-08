So, for National Butchers’ Week, we asked the Sunderland Echo readers to recommend their favourite butcher’s shop in or around Wearside.

Run by the Meat Trades Journal across its social media channels, the week-long initiative looks to highlight the craft and expertise of the independent businesses.

And in 2022, the event also looks to shine a light on the support local businesses gave to their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Readers have been recommending their favourite butcher's shops for National Butchers' Week.

This year, National Butchers’ Week runs from Monday, March 7 until Sunday, March 13.

Dozens of people got in touch with us on social media to share their butchery business recommendations.

Here are some of the choices, as put forward by the Echo readers:

Angus the Butchers, Blandford Place, Seaham: Recommended by Karen Thynne.

De Giorgio Butchers, Front Street, Cleadon: Recommended by Mark Potts Brown, who said: “Lovely staff.”

Halliday’s, Keighley Avenue: Recommended by Elaine Parkinson.

Henderson’s Butchers, Roker Avenue: Recommended by Christine Graham and Scott Summerside.

Hylton Road Butchers, Hylton Road: Recommended by Bernie Prest, who said: “Kev, top bloke!”

McMurchie Meats, Caroline Street, Hetton: Recommended by Hayden Anderson.

Robsons of Sunderland, St Luke’s Terrace: Recommended by Paul Fowler and Tony Jenkins.

Stirks Family Butchers & Caterers, Stockton Terrace: Recommended by Dave Pringle, who said: “Great quality.”

Southwick Butchers, Westbourne Road: Recommended by Gary Flynn, who said: “Wouldn't go anywhere else, amazing deals.”

Young's Traditional Butchers, Woolwich Close: Recommended by Michelle Avon, who said: “Lovely sandwiches, decent cuts of meat and great price.”

