National Butchers' Week 2022: Supporting your local butcher's shop during seven-day celebration
Shoppers are invited to support their local butchery business as part of a week-long annual initiative.
National Butchers’ Week is taking place this year from Monday, March 7 until Sunday, March 13 – and it’s the perfect opportunity to #SupportLocal with a visit to your favourite butcher’s shop.
Or if you usually shop at the supermarket to stock up on your meat, why not give an indepdent trader a go as a new customer?
Run by the Meat Trades Journal across its social media channels, the campaign looks to highlight the hard work done by butchers to support families across their community during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Related content: Best supermarket in UK announced - with Aldi coming in second place
It’s also a celebration of the craft, expertise and skill provided by the high street butcher, and what sets them apart from the competition.
Consumers can help through recommending the products and services of their butcher to family and friends.
Find out more about this year’s National Butchers’ Week campaign, organised by William Reed Business Media, online here.