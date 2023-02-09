Sunderland beat the likes of Glasgow and Manchester to offer the top paying apprenticeships in the UK, according to data from review and jobs board, RateMyApprenticeship. The data shows Sunderland offers an average apprenticeship salary of £49,758.

Sunderland also has the highest rated apprenticeships with a score of 9.68 out of 10. Nissan Sunderland recently celebrated national apprenticeship week by announcing their biggest ever intake of apprentices.

Sunderland came out on top over some of the UK’s major cities , including Manchester, Glasgow, Southampton, York and Coventry. Data also showed accounting apprenticeships to be the highest-paid across the UK, with an average salary of £39,751 per annum - followed by medicine (£32,161) and construction (£29,842).

The data comes from RateMyApprenticeship’s internal job description data between 2015 and 2022, analysing average apprenticeship salaries across popular towns and cities in the UK.

Co-founder of RateMyApprenticeship, Oliver Sidwell, said: “Kickstarting your career isn’t a simple choice and the reality is that there are locations across the UK that lend themselves better to certain industries to offer more fruitful opportunities. Understanding where these hotspots are can be a useful starting point that, when considered with salary and feasibility of relocating, can help make this big decision more informed.”

What is National Apprenticeship Week?

National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) is celebrated from February 6-12, 2023. The event is now in its 16th year and aims to celebrate the achievements of apprentices across the country. National Apprenticeship Week shines a light on the positive differences apprenticeships can make to individuals, employers and to the wider economy.

