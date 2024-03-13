Nana Trina's opens at Sunderland seafront - here's what to expect

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nana Trina's has opened at Sunderland seafront offering seaside classics.

Nana Trina's, Pier Point, Roker

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Rosa Gelato unit on Pier Point, Roker, has been taken over by the Downey group who also run the neighbouring Downey's fish and chip restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They'll be keeping the gelato on the menu made with Northumberland-based Ciccarelli ice cream, which is a big seller at the shop, as well as adding some new additions such as a Mr Whippy machine for 99s, slushes, sweets, ice lollies and hot dogs.

City businessman Glen Downey also owns neighbouring Coast bar on Pier Point, which he runs with business partner Kevin Binyon, and says it made sense to take over the former Rosa Gelato when it became available.

"I was offered the unit when it became available and it made total sense to make it part of the Downey group," he said. "Fish and chips and ice cream are such a classic part of a trip to the seaside. We'll be offering a consistent seven day offering, even in the rain people like to pull up in the cars and run in for an ice cream."

Read More Sunderland seafront coffee and tea spots: 24 places for a brew with a view

Nana Trina's is named after Glen's mum, Trina, who passed away in July, who was known as Nana Trina to her grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Downey's has been operating in Roker for almost 10 years and Glen says he and the fellow seafront businesses have seen a definite increase in footfall as new additions boost the visitor offering.

"There seems to be more and more happening at the seafront weekly and it's busy even on the lesser days, as we call it, due to bad weather," he said. "You can feel that it's going to be a busy summer."

Coast will soon celebrate its first year in Roker and has also increased its offering with a wider food offering, including breakfast choices.