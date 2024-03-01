News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Sunderland seafront coffee and tea spots: 24 places for a brew with a view

There’s plenty of new additions springing up at the seafront, which join existing businesses to create a great leisure offering in Roker and Seaburn.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 22nd Aug 2022, 11:09 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 16:09 GMT

Here’s some of the places you can visit along the coastline for a brew with a view, in no particular order, from Roker staples such as Sue’s to new coffee hot spots, such as Ruhe.

1. There are lots of places to try

Photo Sales
A real institution in Sunderland, Sue's Cafe is a perfect place to warm your cockles on a brisk walk down the beach. They have new outdoor seating, so you can grab a seat with your dog outside and tuck into sausage sandwiches and cups of Bovril. It’s also one of the best spots for a pink slice, with super friendly service

2. Sue's Cafe, Marine Walk, Roker

A real institution in Sunderland, Sue's Cafe is a perfect place to warm your cockles on a brisk walk down the beach. They have new outdoor seating, so you can grab a seat with your dog outside and tuck into sausage sandwiches and cups of Bovril. It’s also one of the best spots for a pink slice, with super friendly service

Photo Sales
For some of the best coffees, cakes, breads and sandwiches in Sunderland, head to Cole Kitchen - a bit of a hidden gem in St George's Terrace. They recently lost their appeal in their bid to continue selling hot food for takeway, but they're still very much open for business and will be adapting the menu.

3. Cole, St George's Terrace, Roker

For some of the best coffees, cakes, breads and sandwiches in Sunderland, head to Cole Kitchen - a bit of a hidden gem in St George's Terrace. They recently lost their appeal in their bid to continue selling hot food for takeway, but they're still very much open for business and will be adapting the menu.

Photo Sales
For a proper cuppa, a full English and a monster milkshake with a side of dolphin spotting, head to Bungalow Cafe. The city landmark is one of the longest-running businesses in the city dating back more than 110 years

4. Cafe Bungalow

For a proper cuppa, a full English and a monster milkshake with a side of dolphin spotting, head to Bungalow Cafe. The city landmark is one of the longest-running businesses in the city dating back more than 110 years

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSeaburnCoffee