Here’s some of the places you can visit along the coastline for a brew with a view, in no particular order, from Roker staples such as Sue’s to new coffee hot spots, such as Ruhe.
2. Sue's Cafe, Marine Walk, Roker
A real institution in Sunderland, Sue's Cafe is a perfect place to warm your cockles on a brisk walk down the beach. They have new outdoor seating, so you can grab a seat with your dog outside and tuck into sausage sandwiches and cups of Bovril. It’s also one of the best spots for a pink slice, with super friendly service
3. Cole, St George's Terrace, Roker
For some of the best coffees, cakes, breads and sandwiches in Sunderland, head to Cole Kitchen - a bit of a hidden gem in St George's Terrace. They recently lost their appeal in their bid to continue selling hot food for takeway, but they're still very much open for business and will be adapting the menu.
4. Cafe Bungalow
For a proper cuppa, a full English and a monster milkshake with a side of dolphin spotting, head to Bungalow Cafe. The city landmark is one of the longest-running businesses in the city dating back more than 110 years