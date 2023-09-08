Micro brewery Wear Beer launches at Sunderland's Ship Isis pub

Watch more videos on Shots!

A new micro brewery has opened at Sunderland's Ship Isis pub offering a range of pale ale, bitter, stout and IPA.

Wear Beer is the brainchild of Julio Romero Johnson who honed his skills at the city's Brewlab at Sunderland Enterprise Park where he says he "couldn't have been taught in a better place."

Internationally recognised for its training facilities which teach the art of brewing, many of Brewlab's former students have gone on to run successful breweries, including Vaux, S43, Tiny Rebel, Barcelona Beer Company, Wylam Brewery and Beavertown Brewery.

After working there for nine years, Julio decided to form his own micro brewery, with his brews already been sold at pubs including Ship Isis, Museum Vaults, Ivy House, Mortal Hound and Blues Micro pub, with other pubs also interested in pulling pints of Wear Beer.

He creates his Wear Beers in the basement of the Ship Isis utilising a former storage area at the historic pub.

With the name inspired by the locality, his branding also includes a worm inspired by The Lambton Worm and a star, which is often used in brewery designs.

Speaking about forming his own business, he said: "The opportunity came up as one of the kits came up for sale from a micro brewery. It was something I could afford so I decided to give it a go.

"At first I wasn't sure where I could base it but I was speaking to Chris at Ship Isis and he said they had plenty of space in the cellar which is a really large space."