The Mortal Hound has seen a transformation of the old army recruitment office in Vine Place and is a micro pub specialising in Sunderland-brewed beers.

A taproom to the Roker-based Blockyard Brew Co, it’s named after one of their IPAs and is hoping to complement nearby real ale venues in the area, such as Chaplins and Fitzgeralds to create a mini route at that end of town.

It has three cask and 10-keg pumps, selling beers from local breweries such as Blockyard and Vaux on draught as well as familiar brands such as Beavertown Neck Oil, Bones lager, Cruzcampo, Guinness and Inch’s cider.

Premium spirits and cans are also available.

Head brewer Mikey Boyack said: “We had our launch night on Thursday for friends and family and people who’ve worked hard on the building to say thank you – and it went really well.

"It’s great to see it finally open and people enjoying a drink. We’ve had a really good response from people about opening in the city, people have been chatting about beers and ciders they’d like to see on the menu. As we’re an independent, we’re not tied to certain brands so we can change the range for people.”

Reclaimed materials have been used in the creation of the bar, with old whisky barrels used to create the lighting and features such as vintage bar stools from O’Briens in East Boldon.

In the coming weeks, food will be introduced at the bar, with a kitchen doing sharing boards and small plates.

Other new ventures heading to the city centre this summer include The Botanist and The Keel Tavern, which it’s expected will open in Keel Square towards the end of the summer after they were recently granted outdoor seating licences.

Rio steakhouse also recently confirmed they are in talks for a new unit in the city centre after ruling out the former Frankie & Benny’s unit in Sunniside. The new location is set to be announced soon.

::The new Mortal Hound venture is creating six new jobs for the city and recruitment is ongoing for a chef and bar staff. Anyone interested in applying can email [email protected]

::For its opening weekend, the pub is open 10am until late today and Saturday and from 12noon on Sunday, July 2

