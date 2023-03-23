Kitt’s is the latest new business set to open its doors on the multimillion pound Riverwalk on the banks of the Wear.

It’s being brought to the city by Ben Davis, who is behind Roker’s successful Tin of Sardines bar, and his business partner Martin Rogers and will be the first pool room and bar in the city, offering a mix of English and American tables.

Opening above CeX at the end of March, the venue will be filled with American sports memorabilia and serve up USA-themed food and drinks.

Business partners Martin Rogers and Ben Davis will open Kitt's in Durham

Ben, who also has Tin of Sardines Durham, one of the world’s smallest gin bars, said: “It’s really important to us that we cater for all generations. We want to help kids get involved with the sport, too, so will be putting on special dates for them to come and play.

“It’s fantastic to be part of what is going to be an amazing venue for Durham. There is a lot of regeneration work taking place in the city right now, so it’s an exciting time to be opening a new venue.

“It hasn’t come without its challenges, as Kitt’s has been two years in the making. The venue had to be right, the menu has to be right as we only have a small area to serve food from and we have to offer the right vibe. It’s brilliant to see it all finally coming together.”

Kitt’s Pool Room and Bar will feature seven English 8-Ball Tables, including a professionally calibrated Supreme Winner, plus an Ultra Luxury Rasson Ox American Table – as seen on TV in the Mosconi Cup International, an annual nine-ball pool tournament between teams representing Europe and the United States

Table prices will be £10 for an hour, plus the pair will be launching Memberships with exclusive deals.

Martin, who has formerly worked in hospitality management roles, said: “I’m a huge pool enthusiast and there’s nothing quite like this in Durham. It was massively important to us to create a venue that’s bursting with character and charisma – and that caters for both men and women.

“It’ll be the ideal date night venue, a place to gather with friends and have some fun and we’ll also be catering to pool enthusiasts and professionals, too. We already have a few high-profile events in the pipeline with professional players.

“We’ve taken all the aspects of great bars: top-class drinks, laid-back food and added plenty of fun and a big personality to Kitt’s.”

Kitt’s, which is named after Martin’s late grandfather, will serve up stonebaked pizzas and American-style hot dogs with toppings based on north and south American films and music.

The menu will feature the Luchador – with garlic mayo, jalapenos and bacon bits; the Mob Boss, inspired by Al Capone, with hot dog relish, mustard and pickles; and the Trailblazer, inspired by the movie Blazing Saddles, with baked beans, BBQ sauce and bacon bits.

Bourbon and speciality rum will be a main staple on the drinks menu and drinks brand Jack Daniels has also commissioned a mural inside the venue – to add to the American sports theme.