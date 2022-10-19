Lookers Wearside Audi is sponsoring the Sunderland Business Excellence Awards in 2022.

Opened in May 2017, the outlet employs 55 people and offers a broad range of services to its customers.

Richard Hyde, Head of Business at Lookers Wearside Audi, said: “At Lookers we’re proud to be part of Sunderland’s thriving business community, and are

committed to supporting growth and opportunity in the area, which is why we’re delighted to sponsor the Sunderland Business Excellence Awards.”

The 13-vehicle showroom on Newcastle Road, Monkwearmouth, comes with a 99-space rooftop car park, a 15-ramp workshop to service vehicles and also offers a valeting service with three wet and three dry valet bays.

It is already home to an on-site Audi Approved Bodyshop pod, which allows experts on the team to paint vehicles to the same standard as at the main Audi Approved Bodyshop on Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate, and it will also shortly become a Battery Competency Centre.

With that new status, the team at Lookers Wearside Audi will have capacity to work on high-level electric vehicle repairs, offering a standout service to EV customers.

Richard Hyde, Head of Business at Wearside Audi.

It will also reinforce Lookers’ leading position at the cutting edge of electric-only technology and its future-focused commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Richard added: “The past few years have been a difficult time for everyone, yet people in the business community have continued to work hard, innovate and drive for success.

“This is a perfect time to recognise their efforts and we’re looking forward to what should be an impressive and inspirational event.”

With a team of more than 6,500 employees, Lookers is one of the largest multi-franchise dealer groups in the UK and Ireland, representing 33 volume and premium car manufacturers across a network of over 150 franchised locations.

Wearside Audi.

The awards finale is less than a month away.

A selection of judges met to sift through the 108 entries for the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

They agreed that the process had been really difficult but only because the standard of entries was so high.

Categories include Apprentice/Trainee; Best Independent Business; Best Large Business of the Year; Business in the Community; and Employer of the Year.

They also include Entrepreneur of the Year; Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year; SME Business of the Year; Social Enterprise of the Year Award; and Sustainable Initiative of the Year Award.

The winners of other awards will be revealed on the night.

The next stage in the competition is to reveal all the winners at our grand finals night which will be held at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland in November.

Also on board are the North East BIC, Chilli Mangoes, Marelli, Wilf Husband, Harrison and Brown, Thompson Waste, Gentoo, Sunderland University, The Stack, BGL, Audi, North East Ambition and Sunderland College.

