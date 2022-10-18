108 entries for the Sunderland Echo Business Awards - and here's the judges deciding which firms are on the shortlist

A selection of judges met to sift through the 108 entries for the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

They agreed that the process had been really difficult but only because the standard of entries was so high.

The new City Hall was the setting for the judging event and it lasted for hours as the panel discussed the merits of so many fantastic companies.

No easy task to choose the successors to the 2021 awards winners.

The businesses which have made the shortlist will be revealed in a supplement to be published in the Sunderland Echo on Friday, October 21.

But the judges agreed the standard of entries had been incredibly high and represented the hugely diverse Wearside and County Durham business world.

Categories include Apprentice/Trainee; Best Independent Business; Best Large Business of the Year; Business in the Community; and Employer of the Year.

A selection of some of the judges for the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

They also include Entrepreneur of the Year; Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year; SME Business of the Year; Social Enterprise of the Year Award; and Sustainable Initiative of the Year Award.

The winners of other awards will be revealed on the night.

The next stage in the competition is to reveal all the winners at our grand finals night which will be held at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland in November.

This year’s awards backers include Sunderland City Council who are our partners in the competition as well as being the headline sponsors.

Taking a break during the judging of the awards.

Also on board are the North East BIC, Chilli Mangoes, Marelli, Wilf Husband, Harrison and Brown, Thompson Waste, Gentoo, Sunderland University, The Stack, BGL, Audi, North East Ambition and Sunderland College.

We thank them all for their outstanding support.

Watch out for more stories on the awards in the days and weeks to come. Watch out for that supplement this Friday, detailing all the firms on the shortlist.

We will also have a media team at the awards night itself to make sure you keep up to date with the winners in each category.

Last year's winners. Who will be next?

And to cap the whole competition off, there will be post awards coverage which will feature interviews and photos with all of the winners.

