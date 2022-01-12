Despite opening during the pandemic in summer 2020, Lebanos managed to build up a firm following and has now relocated to a bigger and better spot at The Galleries.

Owned by brothers Mohsen and Mahmoud Beydoun, who hail from Lebanon, the restaurant and takeaway originally opened in Market Village but has now moved to a more central position at The Galleries, opposite Wilko’s.

They relocated to the former Chopstix site three weeks ago and Mohsen said it’s been a great success.

Lebanese restaurant and takeaway, Lebanos part owner Mohsen Beydoun with a mixed grill

"Being offered this site was too good an offer to turn down,” he said. “This is such a great location, around 35,000 people come through this shopping centre daily, and we’ve been seeing lots of our regulars as well as some new faces.

"We built up a really good reputation, especially with deliveries in lockdown. People have been trying a lot of new foods and we pride ourselves on being the only authentic Lebanese in the area. It’s a big weight on our shoulders but the response has been great, we’ve had a really warm Washington welcome.

“Some of the dishes people hadn’t really heard of before, but they’ve been enjoying trying new dishes.”

Spices are imported from Lebanon for the dishes which include mousakka, kibbeh, hummus, vine leaves, Lebanos mix grill, chicken shawarma and lamb shawarma.

Lebanos head chef Ali Younes

Even though the shopping centre closes at 6pm, Lebanos are able to keep their kitchen open later to fulfil delivery orders, which Mohsen says are a popular side to the business.

The increase in hours has created more jobs at the site, which has 25 seats for those wanting to dine in.

Mohsen said: “Delivery has been really popular, we get some massive orders from nearby factories and Amazon. There’s a lot happening in Washington at the minute and we’re proud to be a part of it.

"Our spices really set us apart from the crowd and our food is really great quality, you can’t have a location like this in The Galleries unless you have that standard.”

Preparing one of the dishes

*Lebanos is open daily for sit in or takeaway at 30c The Galleries or you can order online at https://lebanostakeaway.co.uk/

Lebanos staff Ali Beydoun prepares a shawarma