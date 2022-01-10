Shop local: 18 Sunderland-made products and independents to try in 2022

3. Northumbria Spring, Southwick

Northumbria Spring is bottled at source at the Clearly Drinks factory in Riverside Road, Southwick, which became a household name in its former guise as Villa. Today, the bottling plant still bottles Villa pop, but it also has huge success with its range of own brand waters: Northumbria Spring, Perfectly Clear, Revolution Waves and Upstream. So much so, that last year was its best performing in its 135-year history.

Photo: submitted