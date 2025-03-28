Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Land once housing a string of city centre shops has now been cleared to make way for future developments.

Demolition on 68 -71 High Street West, three commercial units known as Co-Operative house which were formerly occupied by Argos, Mothercare and The Keel Lounge cafe, started earlier this year.

Now, the site has been fully cleared after the city council bought the property to support plans to ‘regenerate and revitalise’ the area as part of a Central Business District connecting the transforming former Vaux site with the retail core of the city centre.

Although there’s been no announcement on what will occupy the cleared site, council chiefs have said the space will act as a ‘catalyst for further investment and regeneration’ of the area.

The previously published Riverside Sunderland Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) provides more details on the council’s wider ambition for High Street West.

The planning document states: “Major changes are planned on the north side of High Street West between Keel Square and Fawcett Street.

“This area will be incorporated into the central business district.

“Four sites for offices and mixed-use development have been identified as being an opportunity to establish active street frontages.

“The western and eastern site boundaries are defined by the ‘lost lanes’ which should be restored and revitalised.”

The former M&S building in High Street West had also been tipped for demolition in future according to the city council, however, no formal demolition application has appeared on the council’s planning portal website to date.

The Echo understands the council intend to retain the M&S facade, with more details on the future of that building expected this year.

The M&S building is the property of Sunderland City Council, but M&S holds the lease until March 2027 and is responsible for the building until then.

Any major demolition applications for buildings on High Street West would be submitted to Sunderland City Council’s planning department for consideration and consultation before works can take place.

Running adjacent to the cleared land, highways changes are taking place at St Mary’s Boulevard to help improve road, pedestrian and cycling safety, and support ongoing developments at Riverside Sunderland.