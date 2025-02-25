Just Eat moves to reassure Sunderland workforce following £3.4bn takeover agreement

Just Eat has moved to reassure its Wearside workforce that it will be normal operations and that jobs are not under threat following yesterday’s announcement that the food delivery giant is to be bought out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement released on Monday (February 23) confirmed that an agreement has been reached for Just Eat Takeaway.com to be bought out by global technology company Prosus in a deal worth 4.1 billion euros (£3.4 billion).

The Just Eat Customer Service Centre employs over 600 people. | sn

Just Eat opened its state-of-the-art Customer Service Centre at Rainton House in Sunderland in June 2021 and employs more than 600 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news has inevitably raised concerns about the potential impact the purchase could have on day-to-day operations at the Centre and potential implications for jobs.

Responding to the concerns a Just Eat spokesperson said: “The announcement from yesterday will not have any impact on our day to day operations and we do not expect any material reduction of our workforce as a result of this transaction.”

Prosus already owns a 28% stake in Just Eat rival Delivery Hero and hopes acquiring Just Eat will enable the company to become a “European food delivery champion”.

The company also confirmed the Just Eat brand will “remain under its existing name”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Prosus spokesperson added: “Just Eat Takeaway.com has a strong foundation, market leading positions in profitable core markets and considerable growth potential, which Prosus intends to build upon.

“With Prosus' investment, technology and vast tech expertise, Just Eat Takeaway.com will be well-positioned to strengthen its brands, enhance operations, and drive future growth well beyond its standalone potential.”

Just Eat Director of Customer Services Kirsti McKernan. | sn

Speaking to the Echo in March last year (2024) Just Eat Director of Customer Services, Kirsti McKernan, stressed the “great” attraction of Sunderland as a location in which to base its UK Customer Services Centre.

She said: "Sunderland is a great city, with a strong work ethic and the people are so welcoming. We looked at a number of locations but thought the site, people and great brands in Sunderland made this a great location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've also had great support from Sunderland City Council who have also been very welcoming.

"We absolutely love Sunderland and as someone from the city I'm proud Just Eat chose this location."

The deal with Prosus is expected to be finalised by the end of the year (2025).