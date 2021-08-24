The firm announced today, Wednesday, August 25, that it is creating more than 1,500 customer service posts over the next 12 months as it moves into a new base at Rainton Bridge.

Just East will invest more than £100million over the next five years as it takes over in the former npower callcentre, Rainton House.

Equipped with a gym, catering area and a lounge, the 20,000 square metre centre will cover four floors.

Recruitment has already started, with approximately 300 jobs already created. A variety of positions from customer service advisors to team leadership, specialist support roles and management are available.

All new employees will take part in a bespoke and comprehensive training programme and will benefit from longer-term career development plans to enable them to build relevant skills and progress within the business.

Employees will begin working from home, with plans to operate a hybrid model in the coming months.

Just Eat UK managing director Andrew Kenny said: “We’re delighted to be creating upwards of a thousand new employment opportunities in our customer care department over the next 12 months.

"This move will help us to bring the very best service to our customers and restaurant partners as demand for food delivery goes from strength to strength in the UK.

“As a platform that covers 95% of UK postcodes, we also know the importance of increasing career opportunities outside of London and the South East. We’re pleased to be announcing our commitment to the North East, to help boost the region’s economy.”

Sunderland City Council leader Coun Graeme Miller said: “We’re thrilled to have supported Just Eat to make its move to Sunderland, joining a dynamic business community and creating jobs and opportunities for people across the city.

“We’re very proud of what Sunderland offers as a place to do business, and it is vindication of that offer when brands like Just Eat are drawn to the city thanks to the work of our team and colleagues from Invest North East England and the North East LEP in attracting them.

“We’re immensely proud of our skilled people and look forward to seeing how they drive the onward success of the Just Eat business.”

Andrew Moffat CBE, Chair of the North East LEP Investment Board, added: “Just Eat’s commitment to create more than 1,000 jobs in the North East and continue its investment in apprenticeships and long-term career development is great news for Sunderland, and our region.

“Just Eat is a hugely successful, multinational business, and we’re delighted to have been able to work with them alongside Invest North East England to support them to help secure the North East as the location to continue their growth journey.”

Business Minister Paul Scully commented: “It’s great to hear Just Eat are delivering for the North East’s economy by creating 1,000 new jobs, from management to customer service, which will help make the region an even better place to build a career.

“This investment drives forward our plan to level up the whole of the UK, ensuring all our regions and nations thrive as we build back better from the pandemic.”

To apply, visit https://careers.just-eat.com/opportunities