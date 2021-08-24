Emirates will restart flights between Newcastle International Airport and Dubai from October 15 – earlier than originally planned.

The airline will resume services to the region’s busiest airport with four weekly flights, all operated by B777 aircraft, across two classes.

The first flight, EK033, will depart Dubai International at 2.30pm and arrive in Newcastle at 7.10am, while flight EK034 will leave Newcastle at 9.10am and arrive at 7.25 am the following day.

Emirates is resuming flights between Newcastle and Dubai from next month

All times are local, and flights will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Richard Jewsbury, Divisional Vice President UK at Emirates commented, “We’re incredibly pleased to resume Emirates flights to and from Newcastle, helping reconnect communities and businesses in the North East with Emirates’ extensive global network.

"Since the UAE (Uniuted Arab Emirates) moved to the UK’s ‘amber list’, we’ve seen huge demand from passengers eagerly making travel plans - whether it’s to see family and friends, for education, business, or a long-awaited holiday.

"We look forward to welcoming passengers back onboard an Emirates flight soon,” he said.

Newcastle International chief executive Nick Jones said the resumption of flights was good news for passengers: “We are delighted that Emirates has brought forward its return to Newcastle International Airport and the North East with four weekly flights throughout the winter starting from October 15.

"A change of flight times to an evening departure will mean passengers can maximise their stay in Dubai whether on holiday or business whilst also ensuring connectivity to worldwide destinations via the Emirates network.”

With the UAE having moved onto the UK’s ‘amber’ list for travel, travellers arriving in the UK from Dubai will no longer need to self-isolate providing they have been fully vaccinated in the UK, EU or US.

Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey to prevent the spread of coronavirus . The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology and scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide customers with more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass this summer.