These are the destinations are on the Red, Amber and Green list as Government updates traffic light system for travel
The Government has said it has made the traffic light system for travel more straight forward so people can head off on a foreign break.
The Transport Secretary has defended the set up for travel as a “simplified system” which will allow people to “enjoy their holidays”.
Grant Shapps told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We have certainly lived with coronavirus long enough to know that it can be unpredictable; however, we have also lived with it long enough to get the majority of the population vaccinated, other countries are doing the same thing.
“That does mean that this summer we are able to set out a three-week programme rather than a one-week programme which was the situation last year.
“I hope people will be able to go away under this simplified system, enjoy their breaks and not be looking over their shoulders the whole time, and as long as they follow the processes then they can have a great time and I hope they are able to enjoy their holidays.”
However, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the Government’s handling of the coronavirus travel restrictions.
Speaking on the final day of a two-day visit to Scotland, he told broadcasters: “Anybody who has been trying to organise a holiday this summer has got their head in their hands because almost on a daily basis we’ve had a changing system, changing colours, U-turns left right and centre.
“We’ve been saying since the beginning of the summer have a simplified system.
"We may be edging towards it and I feel very strongly for those families and I hope that that helps them going forward.
“But the big question I have for the Government is why on earth have we had to go through this chaos to get there?
“And it’s not the first time. Last summer we had the chaos of the exams, at Christmas we had the chaos of the Christmas mixing and now we’ve had the summer of chaos about travel and holidays.
“Every time there’s a predicable problem the Government goes through a wall of chaos before it begins to sort it out.”
The new revised list has been announced, setting out which countries are classed as green, amber and red.
This is how they will look for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland from 4am on Sunday, August 8:
Green list:
Anguilla
Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory
Antigua and Barbuda
Austria
Australia
Barbados
Bermuda
British Indian Ocean Territory
Brunei
Bulgaria
Cayman Islands
Croatia
Dominica
Falkland Islands
Faroe Islands
Germany
Gibraltar
Grenada
Hong Kong
Iceland
Israel and Jerusalem
Latvia
Madeira
Malta
Montserrat
New Zealand
Norway
Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
Romania
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands
St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
Taiwan
Turks and Caicos Islands
Amber list:
Akrotiri and Dhekelia
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Armenia
Aruba
Azerbaijan
The Bahamas
Bahrain
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bhutan
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Bosnia and Herzegovina
British Virgin Islands
Burkina Faso
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Central African Republic
Chad
China
Comoros
Congo
Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue
Cote d’Ivoire
Curacao
Cyprus
Czech Republic (Czechia)
Denmark
Djibouti
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Estonia
Fiji
Finland
France
French Polynesia
Gabon
The Gambia
Ghana
Greece
Greenland
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Honduras
Hungary
India
Iran
Iraq
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kiribati
Kosovo
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Latvia
Lebanon
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao
Madagascar
Malaysia
Mali
Marshall Islands
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Micronesia
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Morocco
Nauru
Netherlands
New Caledonia
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
North Korea
North Macedonia
The Occupied Palestinian Territories
Palau
Papua New Guinea
Poland
Portugal (except Madeira)
Qatar
Russia
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Solomon Islands
South Korea
South Sudan
Spain
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Maarten
St Martin and St Barthelemy
St Pierre and Miquelon
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Tajikistan
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tonga
Turkmenistan
Tuvalu
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United States
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Vietnam
Wallis and Futuna
Western Sahara
Yemen
Red list:
Afghanistan
Angola
Argentina
Bangladesh
Bolivia
Botswana
Brazil
Burundi
Cape Verde
Chile
Colombia
Congo (Democratic Republic)
Costa Rica
Cuba
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Egypt
Eritrea
Eswatini
Ethiopia
French Guiana
Georgia
Guyana
Haiti
Indonesia
Kenya
Lesotho
Malawi
Maldives
Mayotte
Mexico
Mongolia
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Oman
Pakistan
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Reunion
Rwanda
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Somalia
South Africa
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Suriname
Tanzania
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Uganda
Uruguay
Venezuela
Zambia
Zimbabwe.