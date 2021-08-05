These are the destinations are on the Red, Amber and Green list as Government updates traffic light system for travel

The Transport Secretary has defended the set up for travel as a “simplified system” which will allow people to “enjoy their holidays”.

Grant Shapps told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We have certainly lived with coronavirus long enough to know that it can be unpredictable; however, we have also lived with it long enough to get the majority of the population vaccinated, other countries are doing the same thing.

“That does mean that this summer we are able to set out a three-week programme rather than a one-week programme which was the situation last year.

The Government has updated the traffic light system and says it makes it simpler for people to take a foreign holiday.

“I hope people will be able to go away under this simplified system, enjoy their breaks and not be looking over their shoulders the whole time, and as long as they follow the processes then they can have a great time and I hope they are able to enjoy their holidays.”

However, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the Government’s handling of the coronavirus travel restrictions.

Speaking on the final day of a two-day visit to Scotland, he told broadcasters: “Anybody who has been trying to organise a holiday this summer has got their head in their hands because almost on a daily basis we’ve had a changing system, changing colours, U-turns left right and centre.

“We’ve been saying since the beginning of the summer have a simplified system.

"We may be edging towards it and I feel very strongly for those families and I hope that that helps them going forward.

“But the big question I have for the Government is why on earth have we had to go through this chaos to get there?

“And it’s not the first time. Last summer we had the chaos of the exams, at Christmas we had the chaos of the Christmas mixing and now we’ve had the summer of chaos about travel and holidays.

“Every time there’s a predicable problem the Government goes through a wall of chaos before it begins to sort it out.”

The new revised list has been announced, setting out which countries are classed as green, amber and red.

This is how they will look for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland from 4am on Sunday, August 8:

Green list:

Anguilla

Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory

Antigua and Barbuda

Austria

Australia

Barbados

Bermuda

British Indian Ocean Territory

Brunei

Bulgaria

Cayman Islands

Croatia

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Germany

Gibraltar

Grenada

Hong Kong

Iceland

Israel and Jerusalem

Latvia

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

New Zealand

Norway

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Taiwan

Turks and Caicos Islands

Amber list:

Akrotiri and Dhekelia

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Armenia

Aruba

Azerbaijan

The Bahamas

Bahrain

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bhutan

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Bosnia and Herzegovina

British Virgin Islands

Burkina Faso

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Central African Republic

Chad

China

Comoros

Congo

Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue

Cote d’Ivoire

Curacao

Cyprus

Czech Republic (Czechia)

Denmark

Djibouti

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Gabon

The Gambia

Ghana

Greece

Greenland

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Honduras

Hungary

India

Iran

Iraq

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao

Madagascar

Malaysia

Mali

Marshall Islands

Martinique

Mauritania

Mauritius

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Morocco

Nauru

Netherlands

New Caledonia

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

North Korea

North Macedonia

The Occupied Palestinian Territories

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Poland

Portugal (except Madeira)

Qatar

Russia

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

South Sudan

Spain

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Maarten

St Martin and St Barthelemy

St Pierre and Miquelon

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Tajikistan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United States

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vietnam

Wallis and Futuna

Western Sahara

Yemen

Red list:

Afghanistan

Angola

Argentina

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Congo (Democratic Republic)

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Georgia

Guyana

Haiti

Indonesia

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Maldives

Mayotte

Mexico

Mongolia

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Reunion

Rwanda

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Suriname

Tanzania

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Uganda

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe.

