If AI is the way, let jobseekers use it - opinion

Employers can’t have it both ways.

We’re told to embrace AI, that it’s not here to replace us, but to enhance us. Yet when students and graduates use AI to polish CVs or tackle application questions more effectively, it suddenly becomes a problem. Why?

Yes, there’s a legitimate concern about candidates overstating their abilities. But that risk isn’t new -we’ve long tolerated covering letters penned by friends or well-rehearsed interview scripts.

The real question is whether using AI signals dishonesty, or simply a new form of digital literacy. In many roles, the ability to prompt an AI well could be more valuable than remembering facts or formatting from scratch.

The ISE report sounds the alarm - but maybe it’s employers who need to adapt. If you're worried about AI, stop relying on tasks it can easily complete. Because let’s be honest - any smart applicant will use it.

If AI is here to stay, let’s stop penalising young people for using it well. Given the right support, they might just outperform your existing team.