Sunderland barber Steve Collins is celebrating being a cut above the rest as he celebrates 35 years in business.

It was back in May 1989 that the then 21-year-old took over an old library building in Silksworth Lane, East Herrington, borrowing £1,000 from his grandad, James Golightly, who was an astute businessman.

Barber Steve Collins opened De Niro’s in May 1989

The building was derelict when Steve, who’d been barbering since he was 14, took it over but it had had many uses over the years, as a library, haberdashery and sweet shop - and Steve is the longest-running owner of them all.

“My grandad said I’ll lend you £1,000 and if you pay it back within 12 months I’ll give you a £1,000, but if it’s one minute past 12 months I want £1,800 back,” recalls Steve. “It was a lot of money back then, but I ended up being able to pay him back within 8 months and he gave me the money back.”

He added: “It was a bit of a white elephant building back then, and everyone told me not to take it on as all the other businesses had failed.”

Steve’s favourite actor, Robert De Niro, inspired the name

With his classic barbering skills, Steve’s business soon grew a solid reputation, with some of his customers dating back to 1989 and Steve now trimming the hair of three generations of the same family in many cases.

Some regulars even travel from as far as Bishop Auckland for their De Niro’s trim.

Steve’s pricing is simple - £10 for all haircuts and £5 for a beard trim - but the shop itself is a lot more complex, a real life curiosity shop.

Customers often bring in Elvis trinkets

Steve’s love of Robert De Niro inspired the shop’s name and the actor’s image looms large inside and on the shutters, but there’s all manner of other items in the shops, many of which are brought in by customers, from Laurel and Hardy and Elvis memorabilia and Toby jags to superhero figurines, Stormtroopers and old cameras.

Local artist Frank Styles has also crafted a mural of Steve’s old one-eyed rescue cat Ruby on one side of the building.

“It’s like my man cave,” said Steve. “I have great customers and they bring stuff in for me all the time. Often I end up giving toys to the kids, because I have so much stuff and I know people will bring more in.”

De Niro's barber shop Stephen Collins in East Herrington celebrates 35 years in business with barber Rachael Owsnett.

The barber and the team have done much charity work over the years, there’s even a charity wall in the shop, and they’re planning to do more to coincide with the anniversary.

Steve opens from 6.30am and he often opens even earlier if customers want a trim before going on holiday or on their way to a meeting.

“I close at 5pm but if a customer gives me a ring and says he’ll be later than that I just stay open for them, it’s not a problem,” said the businessman.

It’s a real curiosity shop inside

Over the years, he’s kept a number of celebrities looking sharp including Alan Shearer, boxer David Dolan and footballer Lee Howey.

Speaking about why he’s lasted so long in business, Steve said: “People know what they’re getting here and I’m really flexible. If they don’t have the money on them, I tell them to just drop it in another time.

“I love it, it’s not like work to me. It’s like a drop in centre. A couple of the older gents have lost their wives, and I often tell them to just come in for a chat.”

It’s possibly Sunderland’s quirkiest barbers

Steve recently welcomed a new neighbour with Fern coffee shop opening in the grounds of the barbers.

Both will be taking part in the return of the popular Herrington Character Trail, which returns on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

This year’s theme will be Best of British and residents and businesses across the Herringtons will feature a character for people to follow on the trail.