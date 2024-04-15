Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s newest coffee hotspot has already brewed up a recipe for success after filling a gap in the market.

Fern has opened in the garden of De Niro’s in East Herrington

Hundreds of coffees were sold at Fern in East Herrington in its first week of business last week, with queues forming at peak times as it was warmly welcomed by the community.

The brainchild of Lisa Dornan, the businesswoman, who hails from New Zealand which has a strong coffee culture, has long been a coffee connoisseur and spotted the need for a speciality coffee shop in the area.

Owner Lisa Dornan has long dreamed of opening her own coffee shop

She approached Steve Collins of East Herrington institution De Niro’s in Silksworth Road about utilising the garden area at his barbers and last week her business dreams became reality as Fern opened its doors.

Named after New Zealand’s national symbol, the silver fern, Fern serves a range of coffees and traybakes for take away from a converted shed.

Lisa, who formerly worked at Sunningdale School, said: “I saw the need in the area and having a coffee shop has long been a pipe dream of mine - so I went for it.

“I spoke to Steve at De Niro’s and he loved the idea and has been so supportive.”

Fern serves a range of speciality coffees and teas

Lisa worked with husband Paul on converting and fitting the insulated shed, which also has a waiting area for customers.

On the menu, there’s a range of coffees made with beans from North Shields roastery Baristocracy, teas, hot chocolates, soft drinks and pup cups for dogs, with coffee prices starting from £2.20.

Lisa, who was taught to bake by her nana Mein, bakes her own traybakes for the shop including almond-based friand mini cakes, which are popular in New Zealand.

The mum-of-two is also looking to collaborate with local suppliers moving forward.

Coffees are made using Baristocracy beans

Lisa, who lives in the street nearby with Paul, Jake, 11 and Evie, nine, said: “I wanted a business I could balance with family life and I love the strong community there is here. It’s been great chatting to the customers and the other businesses in the area have also been very supportive.

“Our first week in business was amazing, people have been saying it’s just what the area needed. Part of my dream was always to be part of the local community and to serve the local community.”

Fern is open Wednesday to Saturday

Like many businesses in the Herringtons, Lisa will be taking part in this year’s character trail which takes place on Saturday, May 18.

This year’s theme is Best of British and Lisa will have a Tiger Who Came to Tea character for people to spot on the trail.