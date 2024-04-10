Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Herrington Village will come alive with characters celebrating the Best of British.

Left: Leo Bage with this year’s winning medal design. Right: fun at last year’s trail

Now an annual highlight, the character trail returns to the village on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Friends of Herrington Village, a group made up of local residents, has organised the trail which will see residents and businesses showcasing 35 exhibits for all ages.

It will take place from 12pm to 4pm and trail maps can be purchased from The Little Playhouse, as well as other points around the village.

The event will also include fun interactive activities for kids and adults in both Middle Herrington Park and West Park, with support from the Newcastle Eagles, Silksworth Cricket Club, Veterans in Crisis, The Little Playhouse, Sleeping Teepees and East Herrington Primary School Choir.

The event is organised by Friends of Herrington Village

A commemorative medal will also be presented to each child who completes the character trail, with this year’s medal being designed by Leo Bage of East Herrington Primary School, after winning a recent design competition.

Speaking about the event, the Chairman of Friends of Herrington Village Claire Fraser said: “Following the success of last year’s trail, we just had to make this an annual community event.

“The group has worked very hard to create this year’s event which gives the opportunity for people to gather and enjoy a social occasion which is perfect for young and old alike.”