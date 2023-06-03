This month marks 10 years since Sunderland businessman Chris Royal got the keys to the derelict basement in the Maritime Buildings in Sunniside to turn it into Sam’s Bar.

The handsome red brick building has a rich history in the city and once housed offices associated with the city’s shipbuilding industry at the height of its power.

Whilst the upper floors became flats, the basement had stood empty for 16 years, after operating as BB’s in the ‘80s and ‘90s, before Chris took over the site.

Sam's Bar is turning ten

He has three decades of experience of hospitality in the city, undertaking his training with Vaux at The Chesters before tenancies with various breweries over the years.

A decade ago, he decided to take the leap into running his own venture – and he saw the potential in Sunniside.

Naming the bar after his son, Sam’s has stood the test of time and has built up a loyal, regular following.

Speaking about when he first viewed the bar, which he opened after renovation works in December 2013, Chris said: “I loved this area, it’s got so much history and character. Back then, Bar Justice and Sloanes were here and we’ve been welcomed by lots more in the area since then. And they’re all independents who support each other, offering a great choice for people.

Sam's Bar in the basement of the Maritime Buildings is a real hidden gem

"I really saw the potential with all the different rooms and the layout of this building to create something unique in the city.”

Sam’s Bar is a real old curiosity shop of features, with vintage pieces Chris has collected over the years from places such as O’Brien’s in Boldon, from gramophones and old vinyls to vintage ice skates and an old optician’s chair.

“People love all the different rooms, when they come in for the first time they never know which one to sit in first,” said Chris. “As well as the decor, I think that people like we cater for all ages, from the match day crowd to couples on a date.”

Over lockdown, Chris also converted a former storage area into a hidden function room behind a library door which people can hire for free.

Publican Chris Royal

Holding up to 40 people, people can bring their own catering or order in from nearby Angelo’s, which has proved a popular feature.

Recently, Sunniside has welcomed a number of new businesses such as The Rainbow Hub, Diego’s Joint and creative industries such as the major transformation of the once-derelict and trouble-hit Norfolk Hotel into artist studios, which is ongoing.

Plans have also been approved to turn 30-32 West Sunniside into accommodation suitable for Esports teams, including home national teams, linked to the new National Esports Performance Campus (NEPC) near the Stadium of Light.

This summer also sees the return of Sunniside Live in its new guise of SunLun Calling featuring three days of entertainment.

The basement site has a number of rooms

Friday, July 7 will see a host of top DJs performing including Craig Charles and Fat Tony. Saturday, July 8, will see the area come alive for Sunderland Pride while the Sunday, July 9, will be a day of Sunderland music featuring The Futureheads, Tom A.Smith, Smoove & Turrell, The Lake Poets, This Little Bird, Vandebilt, Docksuns and more.

Sam’s Bar will be hosting a birthday party in the summer, which it will announce closer to the time.

:: Sam’s Bar, Sunniside, is open Wednesday to Friday from 4pm until 11pm, Saturdays from 11am to 1am and on Sundays when events are on.

:: Tickets for SunLun Calling are available from EventBrite.

Sam's Bars attracts a broad range of ages, from the match day crowd to parties

The pub is filled with curiosities

The bar was established in 2013

Inside Sam's Bar

Ten years of Sam's Bar