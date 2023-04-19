Back in 2022, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for 30-32 West Sunniside.

Plans sought permission to convert the three existing Grade II-listed buildings back into “three separate residential dwelling houses”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant was listed as British Esports with the housing scheme linked to the new National Esports Performance Campus (NEPC) near the Stadium of Light.

West Sunniside, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

This includes a planned centre of excellence providing access to state-of-the-art equipment and training with the aim of supporting Sunderland, the North East and the UK to become a globally-recognised esports hub.

Esports – an abbreviation of electronic sports – refers to organised competitive video gaming where teams and individual players showcase their skills, often in front of live audiences, to win trophies and cash prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New proposals for the West Sunniside properties aim to create accommodation suitable for esports teams, including home national teams, during their performance training at the NEPC.

Accommodation is expected to be for up to 25 people, with separate living and leisure areas, plus digital performance and gaming rooms with the very latest in gaming and creative technology.

Those behind the scheme said having both the performance campus and West Sunniside accommodation operational would help bring more success in the Global Esports Games and future international tournaments.

During the planning application process, the description of the accommodation development was changed to “serviced apartments” as well as the addition of air-conditioning units to the rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on April 6, 2023.

Proposals would include the re-use of existing rooms for lounges, kitchens, bathrooms and games rooms with the plans “utilising the existing historic layout of the buildings”.

The council decision report adds: “The properties comprise three listed buildings originally built as townhouses and are typical of the lateGeorgian / early Victorian terraced housing that characterises this part of the Sunniside Conservation Area, albeit many of the houses having been converted into commercial uses, these particular properties were formerly offices.

“The proposed scheme demonstrates a sensitive approach to the conversion and adaptation of the listed buildings that will ensure their significance is conserved and sustained into the future, whilst supporting the wider regeneration of the Sunniside area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, has previously welcomed esports developments on Wearside.

Cllr Miller, speaking in March, 2023, said: “Sunderland is a hugely ambitious city, and one that fully embraces the transformative power of digital to bring communities together, so it is fitting that a sport that is built on digital and technology is investing so significantly here.

“British Esports’ investment in Riverside Sunderland and in Sunniside fits perfectly with our regeneration programme, which is transforming both of these parts of the city centre, and we’re delighted to be working closely with them to support them with their plans.”