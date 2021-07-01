Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Nissan on Thursday, July 1.

In pictures: Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Nissan's Sunderland factory as new battery plant announced

Boris Johnson has today (Thursday, July 1) visited car giant Nissan’s plant in Sunderland as scores of new jobs are announced for the North East region.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 1:12 pm

The Prime Minister was pictured on a tour of the factory hours after an announcement from the company that a new electric model would be produced on Wearside – and that a new gigaplant would be built in partnership with Envision AESC.

Here are some pictures from Mr Johnson’s visit on Thursday.

1. Driving seat

The PM in the driving seat on his visit to Nissan. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

2. Tour

Nissan announced a huge increase in their battery production business on Thursday, with plans for a gigaplant at Sunderland. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

3. A lesson

The UK Government has committed to phasing out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 which will see an increase in the sales of electric vehicles. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

4. Walkabout

The Prime Minister takes a walk through the plant. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

