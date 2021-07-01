In pictures: Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Nissan's Sunderland factory as new battery plant announced
Boris Johnson has today (Thursday, July 1) visited car giant Nissan’s plant in Sunderland as scores of new jobs are announced for the North East region.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 1:12 pm
The Prime Minister was pictured on a tour of the factory hours after an announcement from the company that a new electric model would be produced on Wearside – and that a new gigaplant would be built in partnership with Envision AESC.
Here are some pictures from Mr Johnson’s visit on Thursday.
