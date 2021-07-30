The club has announced a five-year partnership with the Houghton-based Maxim Brewery who make Samson, in collaboration with Molson Coors Beverage Company.

The agreement continues the partnership between SAFC and Molson Coors which began in 2015 and will now run until summer 2026.

Starting at the friendly against Hull City on July 30, Maxim Brewery’s Samson Smooth will also be served inside the Stadium of Light; the first time this has happened since the ground opened in 1997 as the club “rekindles an historic partnership with a synonymous local brand".

Samson will be sold at the Stadium of Light for the first time since the ground opened in 1997.

Alongside the introduction of a new EPOS (electronic point of sale) system which makes the stadium cashless, the club is also launching “new beverage pricing throughout the venue to ensure supporters enjoy competitive value and enhanced speed of service”.

Molson Coors supplies drinks throughout the stadium, at concourse bars and in hospitality areas. Brands include Carling and other popular draught beers and ciders.

The North Stand will continue to be officially known as the Carling Stand.

Steve Davison, SAFC’s chief operating officer, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Molson Coors and we thank them for their support and flexibility throughout what has been an exceptionally challenging 18 months.

“We look forward to strengthening our relationship with both Molson Coors and Maxim Brewery throughout this partnership, as we continue to develop the match day experience at the Stadium of Light.”

Maxim Brewery owner Mark Anderson said: “Many SAFC fans will remember when Samson appeared on the shirts of Sunderland in the 1994 to 1997 football seasons. But when Vaux Breweries closed in 1999, this was one of the brands that we were able to save at that time.

“We were delighted when Sunderland AFC gave us the opportunity to return a locally brewed draught beer to all the bars at the Stadium of Light.

“We are pleased to team up with Molson Coors to bring fans and visitors a unique partnership of our award-winning Samson Smooth alongside their nationally recognised brands.

“I can’t wait to get inside the ground and have a pint myself.”