It's one of the most-anticipated openings in the city of 2024.

The countdown is on for the opening of The Botanist in Keel Square.

The Botanist Sunderland opens from January 30 for walk ins, with bookings open now for February 5 onwards

And with just under three weeks until the new bar opens as one of the four units beneath The Holiday Inn, the team will be meeting Wearside customers - and they're giving away free Prosecco.

Staff from The Botanist will be hosting an interactive pop-up inside The Bridges shopping centre on Saturday, January 20, where team members will be introducing themselves between 9am and 5pm.

As part of the pop-up, they'll be giving away 500 vouchers for a free glass of Prosecco, redeemable at the bar when it opens, to celebrate its arrival in the city.

The team will also be giving away The Botanist seeds for green-fingered customers to take away and plant at home, promising a bloom of wildflowers to celebrate the bar's botanical theme.

The pop-up will be located opposite the customer service desk inside the shopping centre and the giveaway will operate on a first come, first served basis.

Prosecco vouchers are valid at The Botanist Sunderland only, until February 29, 2024.

One of the most-anticipated new openings in the city of 2024, The Botanist opens for walk ins from January 30 for the first week of business.

Bookings are now live to make a reservation after that from Monday, February 5 onwards at https://thebotanist.uk.com/locations/sunderland

The Botanist is the second bar to open in one of the four units beneath The Holiday Inn in Keel Square.