Nine new bars and restaurants set to open in Sunderland in 2024

2 . The 3 Stories, High Street West

The 3 Stories bar and nightclub is heading to Sunderland in 2024 after a major transformation of the former JJB Sports building in High Street West. The front facade has been modelled on the original tiling which remains on the Pann Lane side of the building. The new name is in honour of the Georgian site's three floors and its former life as The Three Crowns pub. Spanning three floors, it will feature a bar with a food offering, nightclub and rooftop bar.