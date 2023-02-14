Home Bargains opens £1million new store in Durham, creating dozens of new jobs

The firm has invested approximately £1million into its new store in Old Pit Lane, Durham, which opens at 8am this Saturday, February 18.

It will employ 60 team members, including some staff and management who will be transferring from local branches.

Charity donation

Home Bargains is opening anew shop in Durham

Store manager Paul Harston joined the Home Bargains team last year and is looking: “I’m delighted to be opening our new store in Durham and working with a new team in the local community,” he said.

“We are all looking forward to welcoming shoppers to the new store very soon.”

To mark the occasion, the firm will be donating £2,000 to Durham’s St Cuthbert’s Hospice, which provides free care and support to people with life-limiting illnesses, people approaching the end of life and those suffering bereavement.

St Cuthbert’s development manager Kay Carrick said staff were pleased to be joining forces with the latest addition to the city’s retail offering.

‘Fantastic support’

“We are delighted to be able to link in with Home Bargains and want to thank them for their kind donation on the opening of their new store,” she said.

"At St Cuthbert’s Hospice, we never fail to be amazed by the fantastic support from those in our community who choose to donate to us. We hope that Home Bargains’ staff and customers feel incredibly proud that they are helping to make sure we can continue to care for and support the many people who need us right now and in the future.”

The Durham store opening is one of around 50 Home Bargains is planning across the country this year.

The 21,905 sq. ft store will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

“Durham will be a great location for us, and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices,” said Paul Harston.

Home Bargains attracts more than five million customers a week nationwide.