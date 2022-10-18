How proposed new £10 million Home Bargains store in Sunderland that would create 100 jobs could look

The proposals, by developers Fintry Estates and Hargreaves Land, would see a 30,000 sq. ft. Home Bargains store – complete with a 10,000 sq. ft. garden centre - built on a 1.3 hectare site off Leechmere Road, with parking spaces for around 160 cars.

Brains behind the scheme have claimed it will mark a positive step in the regeneration of a former industrial site that has been vacant and overgrown for many years.

It is predicted that about 75 direct new full time equivalent jobs could be created during the initial construction phase, followed by up to 100 full and part-time roles when the store opens for business.

A CGI image of what the potential new Home Bargains store could look like.

Members of the public ,have been asked to submit their views on the plans via a digital consultation, with a planning application expected to follow in December. If approved, on-site construction work could start next year.

Dan Gregg, associate director at the Newcastle office of Lichfields, a planning consultancy, who is overseeing the consultation, said the plans are expected to attract considerable local interest.

He added: “Leechmere Road will be a great location for Home Bargains, contributing to the continued regeneration of an important part of Sunderland and delivering a big boost to the local economy. We will be consulting with local people, interested parties and stakeholders to outline the many significant benefits the development will offer.”

An aerial CGI image of what the potential site could look like.

Graham Wilson, a director at Fintry, claimed the plans will provide much-needed choice for shoppers in Wearside.

He said: “We are delighted to unveil our plans for the new store, which will provide even more much-needed shopping choice for local residents. We hope as many people as possible take part in the public consultation and look forward to sharing and discussing our plans further with everyone.”

A spokesperson from TJ Morris Limited, which owns Home Bargains, said: “This will be our third store in Sunderland and we welcome the opportunity to deliver this investment that will create up to 100 new jobs.”

