Housed in the former Farah Italiano unit upstairs at the site, it joins the likes of Chapos Tacos, offering Mexican food; Thai food and more at Healthy Thaim; classic English favourites at Downey’s; Greek gyros from Acropolis; American-style grills from Longhorns and Italian fare from Zza Zza Pizzeria.

Visitors can tuck into thali, a selection of Indian dishes all on one plate, priced £9; as well as options such as Naan rolls with a choice of curry sauce (£7) and an onion bhaji burger (£6) as well as fries loaded with tandoori chicken, masala sauce and mango pickle mayo (£6).

A thali dish and naan roll from Big Fat Indian Kitchen

Owner Sudharsan Murugavel has already had success with his Dosa Kitchen restaurant in Jesmond, Newcastle, as well as trading at food markets, but Big Fat Indian Kitchen is his first Sunderland venture.

He said: “It’s such a great spot, there’s not many places like this overlooking the beach so we felt that it was such a great opportunity for us to launch our new venture here.

"While our restaurant is based around Southern Indian food, this venture is more based on North Indian street food. Each region in Indian has its own distinct dishes and flavours.”

Sudharsan said they’d had great feedback from their first weekend of trading.

Big Fat Indian Kitchen has opened at Stack Seaburn

"Thali has proved our most successful dish so far,” he said. “It’s a really good substantial meal with lots of different flavours.”

Gemma Dishman, marketing & special projects manager at Danieli Holdings, who own Stack, said: "It’s great that we have another new offering at Stack Seaburn that’s bringing something different. Indian food was something that was missing, but now really adds to the global food offering we have here.”

There is set to be more announcements coming from Stack in the coming weeks as it gears up for the winter season.

Now restrictions have lifted, Stack is an entirely walk-up venue meaning there is no need to book. Food and drink is ordered from the individual traders which you collect yourself.

Loaded masala fries are amongst some of the dishes on the menu

Sudharsan Murugavel owner of the Big Fat Indian Kitchen at the Stack, Seaburn preparing a meal.. Picture by FRANK REID.

Onion Bhaji being mixed at the Big Fat Indian Kitchen at the Stack, Seaburn. Picture by FRANK REID.

The Big Fat Indian Kitchen is on the upper plaza