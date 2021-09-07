Big Fat Indian Kitchen to bring naan rolls, thali and more to Stack Seaburn

Sudharsan Murugavel with the keys to his new unit at Stack Seaburn

Big Fat Indian Kitchen is the latest offering from the team behind popular Dosa Kitchen in Jesmond, Newcastle where they serve authentic South Indian

soul food and are especially known for their namesake dish– a traditional South Indian savoury crepe.

The new trader replaces Farah Italiano and joins the likes of existing traders Downey’s, Chapo’s Tacos, Holy Duck, Longhorns and more.

People can expect a varied menu offering authentic dishes inspired by the food served by street vendors across all of India.

Owner Sudharsan Murugavel hopes that the food will give visitors a new take on Indian food.

“We want to offer something familiar but at the same time introduce something new, which is tasty, spicy, and moreish, the food is freshly prepared

and made with carefully selected ingredients to bring a different perspective of Indian street food to the North East,” he said.

“The menu will feature our signature ‘rolls’, with meat, veggies, or paneer, rolled up in a Naan with spicy fries and salad. We will also be serving Thali, a

cornucopia of different items, arranged on one big plate.”

Foods that have been honed across the streets, markets and beaches of India for centuries, form the basis of the menu and the owners at Stack hope that

this will spice up the food offering on the seafront.

Neill Winch, CEO of the Danieli Group who own STACK Seaburn said: “We are delighted to be able to offer another kind of mouth-watering cuisine

to join the mix of food offerings at STACK Seaburn. We think Indian street food will go down a treat with our customers who already enjoy a wide variety of

food from across the world.”

The new street food unit aims to be open imminently, with its official open date to be announced on Stack Seaburn’s social media channels.

Stack has proved a huge success since it opened on the site of the former Seaburn Centre last year and forms part of the wider Seafront Regeneration Scheme to breathe new life into Roker and Seaburn.

