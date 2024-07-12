Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hairy Biker Si King will be getting in the saddle at Sunderland’s new Sheepfolds Stables.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-anticipated £4million development will open its doors with a big launch weekend from 6pm on Friday, August 2.

Si King pictured at Sheepfolds Stables in 2022 | Sunderland Echo

Back in the early stages, in 2022, County Durham-born Si, a former St Robert of Newminster pupil, had planned to open a restaurant at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s now been confirmed that his involvement will be on a pop-up basis, meaning visitors can still try his dishes on the banks of the Wear.

Rick Marsden managing director of BDN, who have developed the Victorian site, said: “Si is a great friend and supporter of Sheepfolds Stables and was one of the first people to commit to being part of our incredible line-up when we set out our vision for this stunning building.

“Si will join a number of ‘pop ups’ that we’ll be bringing to Sheepfolds Stables, serving up tasty morsels inspired by his travels around the world with his best friend, the late Dave Myers.”

The bars and restaurants who will be opening their doors next month at Sheepfolds Stables are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheepfolds Stables opens from August 2 | Sunderland Echo

The Calabash Tree - former Washington firefighter Ryan McVay will be honouring his Trinidadian roots with his Caribbean offering.

I Scream for Pizza - New York-style pizza and soft serve ice cream from the brand behind the sites in Sandyford and Newcastle Quayside. Make a reservation here.

Ember -an Asian-inspired restaurant from a skilled chef Tam Hassan, who has worked in some of the world's best restaurants. You can pre-book here

Vito’s Osteria - Chef Vittorio Farigu has left his former job as executive chef at Gino D’Acampo’s popular restaurant on Newcastle’s Quayside to open his first Italian restaurant in one of the largest of the Stables units which will house 52 covers. You can pre-book here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mother Mercy - The cocktail bar will open in one of two specially built ‘cabin’ buildings overlooking the main courtyard at the historic development. It’s by the same people as Mother Mercy in Newcastle.

Spey Snug - a whisky and cigar lounge from Speyside Distillers.

Opening weekend

The venue is expecting thousands of guests over the official launch weekend with performers, DJs and live bands taking to the outdoor stage to entertain visitors.

Opening weekend times are 6pm-1am on Friday, August 2, 8am-1am on Saturday, August 3 and 8am-11pm on Sunday, August 4.

Anyone is welcome to come along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as being open for reservations, the traders will be offering take out dishes.

All bars and outdoor areas are open to the public with no booking necessary, except Spey Snug which will be reservation only.

That’s entertainment

As part of the entertainment offering, dance company Southpaw Dance Company also has a studio at the space.

The award-winning dance company has been granted £250,000 to make its new studio a centre for innovation and digital dance and they will be using augmented reality and virtual reality equipment in their innovative dance productions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as food and drink businesses, Sheepfolds Stables is aimed at being a quirky venue, with dedicated events space, for wedding and birthday parties, corporate functions, business meetings and more.

A stage has also been constructed for a range of outdoor events. There will also be a strong match day offering.