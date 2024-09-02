Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hairy Biker Si King, Britain’s must successful female athlete Dame Laura Kenny, and LADBible founder Alex Patridge have been confirmed as the eclectic headliners at a Sunderland event.

The trio will be part of a day of inspirational talks from well known faces discussing their lives and careers, hosted by former Look North newsreader Jeff Brown, on Thursday 17 October.

Dame Laura is Great Britain’s most successful female Olympic athlete. As well as the six medals – five of them gold - she picked up at the London, Rio and Tokyo Olympics.

Her glittering cycling career saw her win several World and European championships across different disciplines, as well as two Commonwealth Games golds.

Dame Laura Kenny | Alamy Stock Photo

Having announced her retirement from cycling in March this year Laura appeared on TV screens over the Summer as part of the BBC coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Si, a former St Robert of Newminster pupil, is best known for fronting numerous TV shows as one half of the Hairy Bikers.

Si King | Submitted

As well as discussing his career in business and on-screen, he will share more about the exciting new business venture he has planned at Sheepfolds Stables.

“I’m delighted to be taking part in Sunderland Business Festival. It’s a fantastic time for the city, there’s a real buzz in Sunderland and people can see things happening and new developments coming out the ground that will make a real difference,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences and stories from my career as part of what I’m sure will be a great week.”

Alex, one of the pioneers of social media content as we know it, founded LADBible and UNILAD aged 21, they would go on to be two of the most popular social news and entertainment internet companies in the world, with an astonishing following of 100 million people around the globe.

After being diagnosed with ADHD in later life, Alex launched the ADHD Chatter podcast, with each episode featuring diverse experiences and expert insights, aiming to combat stigma and provide support. In just a year, ADHD Chatter has grown to reach over 1 million listeners with 100,000 monthly downloads.

Alex Partridge | Andrew Mason Photography

“It’s great to be speaking at Sunderland Business Festival. I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences and talking about some of the things I’m passionate about,” said Alex.

Sunderland Business Festival, which is running for a fourth successive year, aims to inspire enterprises from across the region, with a host of engaging speeches and sessions from high-profile business leaders and personalities who have pushed boundaries in their field. This year’s event will take place from 14–18 October.

The full festival line-up – including more headline speakers - will be announced over the coming weeks – details will be available at www.sbfestival.co.uk

The festival is being organised by Sunderland Business Partnership, a collective of organisations – large and small – all with an interest in the city’s development, creating opportunities for members to collaborate and grow, which in turn helps Sunderland to be a more dynamic destination for business.

Rob Lawson OBE, chair of Sunderland Business Partnership, said: “We’re delighted that Laura, Si and Alex are taking part in this year’s Sunderland Business Festival.

“They have had all had hugely successful careers and I’m sure there will be plenty of useful takeaways from the event, as well as some interesting stories.

“There’s much more still to be announced and I’d recommend people get tickets for events as soon as they can as I’m sure demand will be high.”

The In Conversation With … events will take place at Sheepfolds Stables on Thursday, 17 October from 9.30am – 2.30pm.

Day tickets, which include entry to all three sessions, are priced at £25+booking fee and can be bought from www.sbfestival.co.uk