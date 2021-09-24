The popular seasonal bar was last in the city in 2019 when it brought some festive cheer to the city centre.

Now the pop-up attraction, which features fire pits, festive lighting, and cosy seating areas, will take up residency in Stack’s main plaza, bringing a winter festival feel to its current offering.

Hadrian’s Tipi will open to the public on Friday October 1, 2021, selling mulled wine and more and will remain at Stack until the end of January 2022, giving customers the opportunity to celebrate their Christmas gatherings in style.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hadrian's Tipi is returning to Sunderland

“The Tipi is one of our most popular pop ups and we’re thankful that this Christmas, we’re able to bring some festive cheer to Stack Seaburn – so that our customers can experience the site’s true potential.” said Neill Winch, CEO for Danieli Group.

“Hadrian’s Tipi has been a staple part of festive celebration in Newcastle since the opening of our first site there and is enjoyed by all ages. It’s our hope that the Seaburn site will be just as successful in its new home, and we can’t wait for the people of Sunderland to see what we have in store.”

The tipi will be a focal point for a number of seasonal events, including Santa in the Tipi.

Stack Seaburn are also now taking enquiries for larger Christmas party bookings. Group bookings for over 30 plus guests can enquire now via www.stackseaburn.com – with bookings priced from £25 per person, this includes food and drinks tokens and an allocated area for your party on the first floor.

Inside Hadrian's Tipi in 2019

Now restrictions have lifted, Stack is an entirely walk-up venue meaning there is no need to book. Food and drink is ordered from the individual traders which you collect yourself.

It means the seafront attraction has been able to increase its capacity, from 600 with social distancing to 2,000, as the venue was intended.

The majority of its shipping container units are now full with a mixture of food and drink traders, as well as lifestyle offerings.

News is expected soon on who will take up the remaining units.

Inside Hadrian's Tipi

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.