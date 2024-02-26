Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland coffee brand, Grinder, has announced it's closing its city centre branch two years after opening.

Grinder Central opened in Hills Arts Centre two years ago

Grinder Coffee Co started life five years ago in Durham Road where it's built up a loyal following.

And two years ago, opened a larger sit-in site, Grinder Central, as part of the revamp of the former Hills Book Store in Waterloo Place to become Hills Arts Centre.

However, while the original site is still going strong, owners Michael Curtis and Riki Tsang have chosen not to renew the lease at Grinder Central, with the last day of trading being Saturday, March 16, 2024.

All jobs have been retained by the business owners, who will be focusing their attention on the original Grinder, with further plans for the future.

Releasing a statement, they said: "It is with a mixture of emotions that we're announcing the closure of Grinder Central within Hills Arts Centre.

"We want to reassure you that, while our city centre location will close on 16th March 2024, our Durham Road shop will remain open, continuing to serve you with the same passion and dedication as always.

"After much deliberation, we've decided not to renew the lease on our second home. While this decision wasn't made lightly, we're excited to focus our efforts back on our OG, our Durham Road location, where it all started nearly five years ago. Instead, we're channelling our energy into enhancing our Durham Road venue and menu, with exciting improvements on the horizon.

Inside Grinder Central

"We've absolutely loved being part of the Hills Arts Centre community these past few years. Special thanks to the current and former Hills Studio holders and neighbouring local businesses, you've shown us so much love and we will miss your daily craic.

"It fills us with immense pride to have created a space that many of you have cherished and returned to time and again. You guys have been our driving force, for that, we're forever grateful. Whether it's at Durham Road or wherever our journey takes us next, we hope to have the pleasure of welcoming you again.

"Finally, we wish the new incoming coffee shop operator the very best of luck in this vibrant and welcoming safe space."

A new operator for Hills Arts Centre coffee shop is expected to be announced soon.

It's still business as usual at the original Grinder in Durham Road

Scores of customers of the homegrown brand took to social media to show their support - glad that the Durham Road venture lives on.

Beth Nixon said: "This is sad news, but I’m glad Grinder lives on and continues at the original location! You should be proud of this space enabling you to try new things, which I’m sure will be of use to Durham Road."

Jo Foster said: "Good luck and so pleased you still have Durham Rd as long as you will still be serving those delicious sandwiches."