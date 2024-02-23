News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

13 new Sunderland city centre cafes, bars and restaurants to check out

Sunderland city centre has welcomed a wave of new businesses in the past few months.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 17:06 GMT

Here's a round up of some of the new cafes, bars and restaurants to check out which have opened in the past six months.

The opening of Saba Maison de Luxe saw a stylish transformation of the old Victors site in Low Row. Great for date nights as well as large groups, it offers a quality Indian menu, as well as a colourful drinks offer.

1. Saba Maison de Luxe, Low Row

The opening of Saba Maison de Luxe saw a stylish transformation of the old Victors site in Low Row. Great for date nights as well as large groups, it offers a quality Indian menu, as well as a colourful drinks offer.

Photo Sales
Koji has proved a huge hit after opening in the former No 2 Church Lane site opposite the Empire. It specialises in ramen, noodles, gyoza and bao buns.

2. Koji, Church Lane

Koji has proved a huge hit after opening in the former No 2 Church Lane site opposite the Empire. It specialises in ramen, noodles, gyoza and bao buns.

Photo Sales
For Italian and grill options at fair prices head to the new Bianco in Green Terrace where you can pick up three courses for as little as £9.

3. Bianco, Green Terrace

For Italian and grill options at fair prices head to the new Bianco in Green Terrace where you can pick up three courses for as little as £9.

Photo Sales
As well as offering a vast beer menu, The Keel Tavern offers wholesome pub classics including a whole menu section dedicated to pies.

4. Keel Tavern, Keel Square

As well as offering a vast beer menu, The Keel Tavern offers wholesome pub classics including a whole menu section dedicated to pies.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandBarsRestaurants