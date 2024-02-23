13 new Sunderland city centre cafes, bars and restaurants to check out

Here's a round up of some of the new cafes, bars and restaurants to check out which have opened in the past six months.
1. Saba Maison de Luxe, Low Row
The opening of Saba Maison de Luxe saw a stylish transformation of the old Victors site in Low Row. Great for date nights as well as large groups, it offers a quality Indian menu, as well as a colourful drinks offer.
2. Koji, Church Lane
Koji has proved a huge hit after opening in the former No 2 Church Lane site opposite the Empire. It specialises in ramen, noodles, gyoza and bao buns.
3. Bianco, Green Terrace
For Italian and grill options at fair prices head to the new Bianco in Green Terrace where you can pick up three courses for as little as £9.
4. Keel Tavern, Keel Square
As well as offering a vast beer menu, The Keel Tavern offers wholesome pub classics including a whole menu section dedicated to pies.