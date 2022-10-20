Greggs to open new branch in Washington - here's where, what to expect, and how many jobs are coming
Greggs has opened a new shop in Washington, creating eight new jobs for the area.
The shop, at Parson Road Industrial Estate, sells all the Greggs favourites, including the retailer’s new autumn menu offerings: the Vegan Southern Fried Chicken Baguette, Vegan Bean and CheeZe Toastie and Roast Chicken & Stuffing Baguette.
Greggs’ Flat White and fan-favourite Pumpkin Spice Latte are among the hot drinks on offer at the new shop, all of which are 100% Fairtrade.
The Washington shop opens with a fresh new look and seating and is open daily from 6am to 8:30pm.
Shop Manager Talia-Rose Graham said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”
Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Washington has brought eight new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”
For those looking to grab a bite on-the-go, customers will also be able to make Click + Collect orders via the Greggs App.
For those yet to download the Greggs App, customers can get a free bake in addition to the free hot drink when you sign up before 2nd January 2023.
Customers will be able to take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.