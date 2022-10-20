Greggs sign

The shop, at Parson Road Industrial Estate, sells all the Greggs favourites, including the retailer’s new autumn menu offerings: the Vegan Southern Fried Chicken Baguette, Vegan Bean and CheeZe Toastie and Roast Chicken & Stuffing Baguette.

Greggs’ Flat White and fan-favourite Pumpkin Spice Latte are among the hot drinks on offer at the new shop, all of which are 100% Fairtrade.

The Washington shop opens with a fresh new look and seating and is open daily from 6am to 8:30pm.

Shop Manager Talia-Rose Graham said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Washington has brought eight new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

For those looking to grab a bite on-the-go, customers will also be able to make Click + Collect orders via the Greggs App.

For those yet to download the Greggs App, customers can get a free bake in addition to the free hot drink when you sign up before 2nd January 2023.