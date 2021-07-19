Gentoo announces 14 new apprenticeship places - salary information and how to apply

The association is to provide the new opportunities in different areas of its business including repairs and maintenance, human resources, procurement, property investment, legal and estate services.

The apprenticeships take between two and four years to complete, with a starting salary of £12,500 rising by £3,000 on successful completion of each year.

The positions also come with other benefits, including 29 days holiday plus bank holidays, a cash healthcare plan, employee assistance programme and access to an online portal of retail discounts.

Gentoo's 2019 apprenticeship intake as pictured at the time. Now 14 more opportunities are available.

Gentoo says that since its formation as the Sunderland Housing Group in 2001, it has created 277 apprenticeship opportunities, with over 90% of recruits successfully completing their apprenticeship with the housing provider.

Nigel Wilson, CEO at Gentoo, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to create further apprenticeship opportunities for people across Wearside as we continue to invest in our workforce of the future.

“As one of the largest employers in Sunderland we are committed to providing employment and training opportunities for residents and we look forward to supporting the new recruits in realising their potential.”

Katie Evans joined Gentoo as an apprentice in 2019 and is now a neighbourhood coordinator.

She said: “I started my housing apprenticeship at the beginning of September 2019. I absolutely loved being an apprentice for Gentoo, it was fun to work in different parts of the business getting a rounded knowledge of social housing. I was always treated equally and with respect from other colleagues.”

Iain Nixon, vice principal for partnerships and commercial at Education Partnership North East, said: “Sunderland College and Gentoo have a long history of working in partnership together.

"We are delighted to be supporting Gentoo with their latest apprenticeship programme, this is a great opportunity for anyone looking to start a career with one the city’s leading employers.

"Over recent years Gentoo’s apprenticeship programme has seen many young people go on to develop successful careers, and we are really looking forward to working with the latest cohort of apprentices.”

Applications are now open and anyone interested in the apprenticeships has until Friday, July 23 to apply online www.gentoogroup.com/about-us/jobs