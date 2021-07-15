Tesco and Home Bargains confirmed for Houghton Colliery retail site

Tesco has been unveiled as the site’s anchor tenant, as final plans are submitted to Sunderland City Council, while discount brand Home Bargains has also signed up.

The Tesco supermarket, which is expected to create around 80 jobs, will cover a footprint of 4,200sqm, while Home Bargains will open a 1,900sqm store.

Tesco customers will be able to make use of electric vehicle charging points and recycling facilities in a 330-space car park, while the firm will also open a filling station on the site.

How the new store will look

The plans are part of a £15million retail scheme development that has been in progress since Sunderland City Council’s cabinet agreed to sell the former colliery, which had been empty for 40 years, to Hellens Group and Fintry Estates.

The previously-submitted plans have been updated, removing proposals for a fast-food outlet on the site.

Hellens Group chief executive Gavin Cordwell-Smith said: “As a Sunderland-based company, we are delighted to be able to announce our partnership with both Tesco and Home Bargains in delivering this project, which will provide an enhanced retail offer to the local community in addition to significant employment opportunities.

"Pending approval from Sunderland City Council’s planning and highways committee, we look forward to making progress on site.”

Matthew Price, development executive at Tesco, said: “We are very excited to be working with Hellens Group to open a new store in Houghton-le-Spring.

“There is strong demand locally for a new store to give local people more choice of where to shop and we believe the new store will make a strong contribution to the town. We look forward to supporting the local community and welcoming new customers.”Coun Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for Dynamic City at Sunderland City Council and a council member for Houghton’s Copt Hill ward, said: “The news that Tesco will be the anchor of this exciting development for Houghton will be a real boost for local residents, as well as businesses in the area who will see increased footfall in and around the town.

“We’re delighted to see progress with this important development, creating jobs for local people and boosting the local economy.”

To comment on the proposals, please visit: https://www.houghtoncolliery.com/