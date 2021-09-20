Fulwell 73 to open Sunderland office to help foster budding filmmaking talent

Makers of Netflix show Sunderland‘Til I die, as well as Carpool Karaoke, Bros: After the Screaming Stops, a 2021 version of Cinderella on Prime Video and Friends: The Reunion, Fulwell 73 has launched a new regional office at the University of Sunderland.

Fulwell North will be based on Sir Tom Cowie Campus at St Peter’s from October 1 and will be the base for the company’s activities in the North. It will focus on developing new programming, nurturing local talent and discovering new creators from diverse backgrounds on and off screen.

Fulwell 73’s new location aims to help address the skills gap for those starting out in the industry and to attract talent back to the region who have roots there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leo Pearlman is one of the Fulwell 73 founders

North East executive Melanie Rainbow has been appointed to lead Fulwell North; she will work with local production companies and hire staff from the region for a variety of different roles at the new base, which will also provide a home for visiting Fulwell 73 staff from London and LA.

Fulwell North will leverage the company’s heritage in the North East and its reputation for creating award-winning film, TV and digital content in entertainment, sport, comedy, scripted and non-scripted sectors. The company is already in discussions with UK broadcasters about key commissions to be developed through its new office.

As one of the largest production companies now operating in the area, Fulwell 73 will establish a dedicated remit to support existing production companies and talents in the region, to allow for long term growth of the local industry, supporting other production partners to thrive and creating new career opportunities.

This includes a partnership with the North East’s regional screen industries development agency Northern Film + Media, who have an established media academy for students and school leavers starting out in the industry (NFM Crew Academy), which Fulwell 73 will support. This backing of upcoming talent and production companies aims to nurture a sustainable regional industry, to compete with existing North West and Midlands production bases.

Fulwell North will be based at the university

Ultimately, Fulwell 73 aims to invest in a new physical studio space to house future productions to help rebuild the production sector in the region. It will aim to do so with the support of significant US and UK based partners, with experience in building, developing and successfully running major film and TV studios across the globe, as well as all 12 North East local authorities.

Fulwell 73 will be hosting a networking event at the National Glass Centre in Sunderland on October 11. Senior Fulwell 73 management will be there to meet local companies and talent, including those early in their career, to continue building strong relationships with those already operating in the area, inform them of Fulwell 73’s long term plans in the region and identify potential collaboration opportunities. More details on this event will be released closer to the time.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.