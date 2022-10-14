Free business scheme gives 400 North East people vital training, and there's more to come

But there is much more to come from the North East Ambition programme which was only launched last year and is already making a difference.

The business support programme has now helped over 300 small businesses across the North East to train more than 400 people across the region, including on Wearside.

And to show it means business, North East Ambition is backing the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

North East Ambition has announced its support for the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

Contract manager for the North East Ambition programme, Jo Gonzalez Chamberlain, said: “It is a challenging time for small business owners right now, so coming together to recognise their hard work is more important than ever.

"Supporting local people and businesses is what the North East Ambition programme is all about, so we are excited to be part of the awards and celebrate the

region’s achievements.”

The North East Ambition programme, delivered in partnership with the North East Local Enterprise Partnership, is providing businesses with free, one-to-one support from experienced advisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contract manager for the North East Ambition programme, Jo Gonzalez Chamberlain.

Their help centres around recruitment, training, and funding.

The programme aims to help businesses understand the skills that they need. It also helps to provide them with the information, resources, and specialists to help them grow and develop.

Support which is on offer includes advice around recruiting avenues for young people, how to re-train existing staff and what training courses and financial support is available to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part-funded by the European Social fund, the programme is available to small and medium-sized enterprises trading in Sunderland, Northumberland, North Tyneside, Newcastle, South Tyneside, Gateshead, and Durham.

The Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

The search for entrants in this year’s Sunderland Echo Business Excellence competition has ended and the nomination deadline has passed. The number of entries has been huge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a memorable year for both new and returning contenders and that means the judging panel will have a tough task to choose the eventual winners. That’s just the way we like it!

The judges will next begin sifting through the nominations to draw up a shortlist before our grand finals night which will be held at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland in November.

This year’s awards backers include Sunderland City Council who are our partners in the competition as well as being the headline sponsors.

Also on board are the North East BIC, Chilli Mangoes, Marelli, Wilf Husband, Harrison and Brown, Thompson Waste, Gentoo, Sunderland University, The Stack, BGL, Audi, North East Ambition and Sunderland College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We thank them all for their outstanding support.

Watch out for more stories on the progress of the awards in the days and weeks to come.

We will also have a media team at the awards night itself to make sure you keep up to date with the winners in each category.

And to cap the whole competition off, there will be post awards coverage which will feature interviews and photos with all of the winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad