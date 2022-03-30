Food Standards Agency awards four star hygiene rating to a Washington restaurant

Roma Washington, on Front Street in Washington, was given the score following an assessment on Wednesday, February 16, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.

Hygiene ratings are awarded by food safety officers from zero to five, with a four star rating meaning that “hygiene standards are good" and is just below the top score of five.

Inspectors assess three key areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building as well as management of food safety.

Roma Washington has been awarded a four star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Google Maps.

Roma Washington was rated “good” for both hygienic food handling and the management of food safety with cleanliness and condition of facilities and building rated “generally satisfactory” by inspectors.

The recent assessment means that of Sunderland's 315 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 224 (71%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

