Loading...

Food Standards Agency awards four star hygiene rating to a Washington restaurant

An Italian restaurant in Washington has been awarded a four star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency following a recent inspection.

By Ryan Smith
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 4:55 am

Roma Washington, on Front Street in Washington, was given the score following an assessment on Wednesday, February 16, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.

Hygiene ratings are awarded by food safety officers from zero to five, with a four star rating meaning that “hygiene standards are good" and is just below the top score of five.

Inspectors assess three key areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building as well as management of food safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Roma Washington has been awarded a four star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Google Maps.

Roma Washington was rated “good” for both hygienic food handling and the management of food safety with cleanliness and condition of facilities and building rated “generally satisfactory” by inspectors.

Read More

Read More
Take a look at what Sunderland’s national Esports campus will look like as const...

The recent assessment means that of Sunderland's 315 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 224 (71%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

WashingtonInspectorsSunderland