Fishing Line Recycling Scheme Expands with Continued Support from Sunderland Marine

The North East-based marine insurer, Sunderland Marine, has reported that over 125,000 metres of fishing line were recovered on the North East coastline, on the back of its partnership with the Anglers National Line Recycling Scheme (ANLRS) – enough line to reach from the northern source of the River Tyne near the Scottish border in the Cheviot Hills down to Tynemouth.

The scheme, which has been running since late 2022 in the region, provides a safe, environmentally friendly alternative to conventional fishing line disposal methods, with bins available for anglers and members of the public to dispose of lost or discarded line that they find on the shoreline. To date, an estimated 125,000 metres of fishing line have been recovered along with hooks and fishing weights across the coastline of Sunderland and South Shields.

With this partnership, Sunderland Marine, part of the global marine insurer NorthStandard, also helps make the coastline a safer, cleaner place for the public to enjoy while reducing the potential risk of harm to wildlife and the environment. If left on the shoreline or in the water, fishing line would degrade very slowly, eventually ending up as microplastics.

James Simison, Head of Acquaculture at Sunderland Marine, said: “We are proud to support practical initiatives like the Anglers National Line Recycling Scheme. Removing over 125,000 metres of fishing line from our coastline in the North East is a remarkable achievement, and a great demonstration of the power of collaboration between communities, councils, and industry.

Crafted from the coast: These frames are made from 100% recycled shoreline plastics, a blend of the ANLRS’ collected fishing line and commercial net debris

“This work not only protects marine wildlife but also ensures our coast remains a safe and enjoyable place for everyone.”

Viv Shears, Co-Founder of the ANLRS, said: " As anglers, we enjoy the habitats that we fish in and also the diverse wildlife we see whilst often not catching a lot! The coastal line bins located in the Sunderland area have been received well and used to remove a significant amount of line that can be recycled into new and useful products. The pipe bins definitely remain a point of interest along the coast and raise the profile for responsibly disposing of unwanted or recovered fishing materials from the shores, so they continue to have a solid social value.”

The insurer’s financial support covers the cost of the bins, installation, recycling, and volunteer operations. All the bins are maintained and emptied by the local councils, and then, materials are returned for recycling to ReFactory, based in Hull.