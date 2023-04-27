First look at The Range in Dalton Park, with exclusive offers in store

The Range is opening to the public from 9am on Friday, April 28 in a large unit of more than 25,000 square feet attached to Morrison’s supermarket.

Creating 45 new jobs, the store has departments including home décor, cleaning essentials, patio selection, kitchenware and soft furnishings.

Housed in a once-empty unit, it’s a welcome new addition to the area, with the closest The Range store for East Durham residents previously being Silksworth in Sunderland.

The Range is all set to open at Dalton Park.

Store manager, Sharon Atkinson-Brown, from Seaham, said there’s been lot of anticipation for opening day.

"People are 100% looking forward to The Range opening, people have been looking through the windows for weeks and keep asking when they can come in,” she said.

"Morrison’s and the other businesses have been really welcoming as it all helps to increase footfall.”

Sharon added: “Dalton Park is a great site, it’s really accessible and there’s plenty of free parking. It’s great to see so many businesses investing in the area.”

The Range new store opens at Dalton Park.

Visitors to the new store can look forward to a whole range of products, including Coronation-themed items which have sold out elsewhere.

Other features include self-serve stations where customers can order items, not available in store, for home delivery.

There’s a number of opening offers running for the first fortnight of business, which are exclusive to the store, including 20% off electric lawn mowers, 20% off line trimmers, more than £40 off its popular silver beaded lean to mirror and 40% off a party box karaoke speaker.

There will also be a competition running to win a £250 voucher to spend in store.

The Range new store opens at Dalton Park with manager Sharon Atkinson-Brown and mascot Captain Range.

The Range is the latest new addition to the shopping outlet in Murton which has recently welcomed Crew Clothing, Skechers and Dune. Meanwhile, Radley, Clarks and Levi’s have all moved into larger premises.

Dalton Park announced in January that 2022 had been a record year for sales. Like-for-like sales across the year were up 14.5% compared to 2019, which was the last comparable year due to the pandemic.

Elsewhere in East Durham, this week also saw the much-anticipated opening of the new £1million Bells fish and chip restaurant and takeaway in the former Barclay’s site in North Terrace, Seaham.

:: The Range, Dalton Park, opening hours are: Monday to Saturday, 9am to 8pm; Sundays, 10.30am to 4.30pm.

