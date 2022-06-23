Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LGT Developments bosses Tony and Lorraine Griffiths have revealed that they are putting The Point up for sale, while deals have already been agreed for both Ttonic and Chaplins.

Together, the couple have decades of service in the hospitality sector and plan to move on while things are going well.

The Point, in Park Lane, holds 2,600 people and is already listed with Christie and Co. Meanwhile Ttonic in Vine Place and Chaplins in Stockton Road will be sold to the couple’s managing director in due course.

Tony told the Echo this week: “We love Sunderland and will always have a home here – but we want to spend a few years travelling the world and enjoying ourselves without the strains and stresses that come with employing over 100 people and running several businesses.”

As the news broke, punters from across the city took to the Echo’s Facebook page to wish the couple well and share their night-out memories from the bars.

Here are some of your messages of support from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Rodney Dorrian: “Good luck in your retirement to you both, you have have served us well from the Queen Vic to Chaplins.”

Tony and Lorraine Griffiths, inset, have announced their plans to retire early. Three city centre venues - Ttonic, The Point and Chaplins, will change hands.

Jane Bramley: “Happy retirement to you both, love Chaplins, best pub in town with the best staff.”

Keith Rowe: “Well deserved. Fantastic ambassadors for Sunderland en masse.”

Ian Andrew Cresswell: “Good luck Tony and Lorraine, life only comes round once so do what makes you happy and be with people who make you smile. Legends.”

The 2,600-capacity The Point has already been listed with estate agent Christie and Co.

Nicola Quimby Belshaw: “Happy retirement guys ... couldn't meet a nicer couple.”

Langan Jules: “Good luck to you both, enjoy making lots of special memories together in the years to follow.”

Lee Rhinestone: “Best of luck in your retirement, thanks for all the good nights out I've had.”

Deborah Riddell Fowler: “Good luck and enjoy Tony Griffiths … you have worked hard for it.”

Dane Old: “Good luck. Chaplins has the best Stella in town. Hopefully the new futures owners keep it that way.”