Fan parade will take place on Sunderland's new footbridge for Women's Rugby World Cup

Sunderland’s new footbridge will be open in time for the Women’s Rugby World Cup this August and will play a key role in the tournament’s opening match celebrations.

Plans to create a carnival atmosphere around the major match in Sunderland have been unveiled by the City Council.

Fan zones, fireworks and more than 150 colourful flags and banners will all add to the party atmosphere in the city centre, together with a fan parade to the Stadium of Light across the new Wear Footbridge connecting the city centre to the stadium.

England's Red Roses are due to kick off the opening match of the tournament against the USA at the Stadium of Light at 7.30pm on Friday 22 August and tickets are already selling fast.

The Red Roses are favourites to win the tournament after last winning the World Cup in 2014 when South Shields-born Sunderland University graduate Katy Daley McLean captained the team.

The game was awarded to Sunderland following a competitive bidding process and will provide an estimated economic impact benefit of £20 million for the region.

Details of plans for the tournament's opening weekend have been released following approval by Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet last week, setting the stage for a spectacular opening weekend of celebrations for those attending the match at Stadium of Light.

Fan zones at Keel Edge and Keel Square over the three days from Thursday 21 August to Saturday 23 August will add to the carnival atmosphere, hosting live entertainment, interactive games and a food court offering a range of tempting food and drink.

On the evening of Thursday 21 there will also be a tie up with Sunderland Music City featuring local talent and musicians.

Post game on Friday evening, there will a firework display from Riverside Park which can be viewed from across the city centre.

A programme of community events across the North East involving Northumberland, Durham and Sunderland Rugby Clubs is also being planned, including touch rugby beach festivals planned from Bamburgh to Sunderland to engage local communities and rugby clubs.

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: "It's going to be incredibly exciting weekend. The eyes of the world will be on Sunderland and it's a brilliant opportunity to showcase the city.

"We will have visitors from across the globe and I can't wait to welcome them to Sunderland.

"There's something for all the family in the events we've laid on across the weekend and I think it will be a real celebration of both the tournament and the city."

Further tickets for the tournament are due to go on sale later this spring, with competitive prices from £10 for adults and £5 for children. This means a family of four can enjoy an evening at the Women's Rugby World Cup Opening Game for £30.

To be the first to hear the latest ticketing news, fans can register for updates at www.rugbyworldcup.com/2025/newsletter